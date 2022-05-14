Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Alba man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, pickup on FM 17

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup on FM 17 in Wood County Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 1:24 p.m. Friday. The wreck happened about three miles south of Alba.

The preliminary crash report shows that Danny V. Bohannan, 51, was driving a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle south on FM 17 and was attempting to negotiate a curve to the right when he failed to maintain a single lane and veered into the northbound lane. The motorcycle was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Tony R. Curtiss, 44, of Sulphur Springs.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Tony Gilbreath pronounced Bohannan dead at the scene of the crash, the press release stated.

According to the press release, Curtiss was not injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation
If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well, Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
Luiz Fernando Rocha Hernandez and Christina Boyd are in the Rusk County Jail
2 arrested for alleged aggravated kidnapping, assault in Henderson
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power this weekend after 6 facilities go offline
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

Latest News

Monica Sanchez (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kilgore woman arrested on improper relationship with student, sex assault of child charges
Marquel Fizgerald (Source: Polk County jail website)
Suspect in Alabama-Coushatta casino robbery arrested in Houston area after high-speed chase
Saturday Weather Trivia 5-14-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
TJC welcomes back champion tennis team
TJC welcomes back champion tennis team