Alba man dies in 2-vehicle wreck involving motorcycle, pickup on FM 17

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup on FM 17 in Wood County Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which occurred at about 1:24 p.m. Friday. The wreck happened about three miles south of Alba.

The preliminary crash report shows that Danny V. Bohannan, 51, was driving a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle south on FM 17 and was attempting to negotiate a curve to the right when he failed to maintain a single lane and veered into the northbound lane. The motorcycle was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Tony R. Curtiss, 44, of Sulphur Springs.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Tony Gilbreath pronounced Bohannan dead at the scene of the crash, the press release stated.

According to the press release, Curtiss was not injured in the wreck.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.