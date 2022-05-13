WebXtra: Disaster relief loans available in Gilmer for severe storm victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans who lost homes and property due to previous tornadoes and storms can get assistance in recovery and rebuilding through a current loan process.

Representatives of the U.S. Small Business Administration are available now at the courthouse in Gilmer to help businesses and homeowners with SBA loans. Victims of the severe storms and tornado on march 21, 2022 can visit the location and get in-person help to complete the application for a federally backed disaster loan to help cover uninsured losses for homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofits.

SBA Public Information Officer Rick Tillery talks about how East Texans can apply.

