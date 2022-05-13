Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial date set for Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

Jerome Rocky Milton
Jerome Rocky Milton(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor, Rev. Jerome Milton was in Judge Jackson’s court Friday where a trial date was set for Aug. 15.

Milton said he has not hired an attorney yet. His next court date will be Friday, May 20 to check his attorney status.

Milton is accused of using an elderly couple’s debit card and checks from their account for his personal expenses, according to an arrest affidavit.

