Trial date set for Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler pastor, Rev. Jerome Milton was in Judge Jackson’s court Friday where a trial date was set for Aug. 15.

Milton said he has not hired an attorney yet. His next court date will be Friday, May 20 to check his attorney status.

Milton is accused of using an elderly couple’s debit card and checks from their account for his personal expenses, according to an arrest affidavit.

Previous: Tyler pastor, former high school coach accused of theft

Grand jury indicts Tyler pastor accused of stealing from elderly couple

Affidavit: Tyler pastor used elderly couple’s bank cards for car payments

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.