Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

The video shows Traylor-Harris dressed in full uniform and in possession of his gun.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable under indictment for theft on a warrant service has been booked back into the Smith County Jail.

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler, was booked on Friday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Online records show Traylor-Harris was arrested by the Smith County Probation Office.

According to the bond violation report, Traylor-Harris received his diploma at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10. The video shows Traylor-Harris dressed in full uniform and in possession of his gun.

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Curtis Traylor-Harris(Smith County Jail)

Traylor-Harris was not allowed to carry a weapon as one of his bond conditions.

Traylor-Harris has previously complained about the condition that stated he was not allowed to carry a gun. Through an open records request KLTV News obtained his official emails, showing that in November of last year he wrote Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman to complain about bond conditions, saying in part:  “regarding firearms, I have not been removed from office and still have to carry out the duties of this office and serving papers in the field without a weapon is dangerous and leaves the county liable if something happens to myself or a deputy. I have filed a motion to modify the conditions of bond but we all know this will take some time for hearing do (sic) to the holidays . All I ask is that this is revisited as soon as possible. We have not been convicted of crime nor confessed to any but are being treated as if we are already felons and on probation. This is ridiculous.”  

District Attorney Putman replied to the email saying only the court can modify bond conditions. The matter could be heard at any hearing the court sets.

Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since his first arrest on Nov. 11, when two of his deputies were also arrested. They were accused of stealing cash and many items while serving a warrant on a home.

Previous report: Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
DPS identifies man killed in wreck on Hwy 64W in Smith County Thursday
Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says

Latest News

If you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.
Get Well Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
George P. Bush speaks to East Texas Now about his candidacy for attorney general of Texas.
George P. Bush embraces family’s political legacy in run for Texas attorney general
George P. Bush speaks to East Texas Now about his candidacy for attorney general of Texas.
George P. Bush embraces family's political legacy in run for Texas attorney general