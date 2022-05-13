Smith County constable back in jail after video exposes bond violation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable under indictment for theft on a warrant service has been booked back into the Smith County Jail.

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler, was booked on Friday and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Online records show Traylor-Harris was arrested by the Smith County Probation Office.

According to the bond violation report, Traylor-Harris received his diploma at the Navarro College Police Academy graduation on May 10. The video shows Traylor-Harris dressed in full uniform and in possession of his gun.

Curtis Traylor-Harris (Smith County Jail)

Traylor-Harris was not allowed to carry a weapon as one of his bond conditions.

Traylor-Harris has previously complained about the condition that stated he was not allowed to carry a gun. Through an open records request KLTV News obtained his official emails, showing that in November of last year he wrote Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman to complain about bond conditions, saying in part: “regarding firearms, I have not been removed from office and still have to carry out the duties of this office and serving papers in the field without a weapon is dangerous and leaves the county liable if something happens to myself or a deputy. I have filed a motion to modify the conditions of bond but we all know this will take some time for hearing do (sic) to the holidays . All I ask is that this is revisited as soon as possible. We have not been convicted of crime nor confessed to any but are being treated as if we are already felons and on probation. This is ridiculous.”

District Attorney Putman replied to the email saying only the court can modify bond conditions. The matter could be heard at any hearing the court sets.

Traylor-Harris had been out on bond since his first arrest on Nov. 11, when two of his deputies were also arrested. They were accused of stealing cash and many items while serving a warrant on a home.

Previous report: Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

