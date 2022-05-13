Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly 2-pound redbreast sunfish.(Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.

Georgia officials said that Roberts hooked the fish on May 7 in the Satilla River near Folkston.

Native sunfish species in the Satilla River benefit from an ongoing control program that helps reduce the number of invasive flathead catfish in the area, according to the wildlife resources division.

State officials report Lester’s catch is pending a world-record tie and replaces Georgia’s previous record set back in 1998 for a fish that weighed 1 pound, 11 ounces.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
DPS identifies man killed in wreck on Hwy 64W in Smith County Thursday
Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says

Latest News

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Battalion Chief Jon Bollinger said the fire could have been mistaken for a house fire based on...
Missouri school bus bursts into flames while taking students home