Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Goldbergs’ star Hayley Orrantia discusses role on family comedy, new single

'Goldbergs' star Hayley Orrantia, who is also a singer and a songwriter, spoke with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea about her role in the family comedy and her n
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Goldbergs” star Hayley Orrantia, who is also a singer and a songwriter, spoke with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea about her role in the family comedy and her new single.

Orrantia plays Erica Goldberg on the ABC comedy, “The Goldbergs.”

Orrantia, a Texas native, said her new single is called “Open Your Mouth” and it is a pop anthem about how it is not wise to text one’s ex.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
DPS identifies man killed in wreck on Hwy 64W in Smith County Thursday
Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
A North Carolina woman believes that UPS is responsible for losing her engagement ring during...
‘Sorry, it’s lost’: UPS offering $500 after losing $12K engagement ring in shipping, woman says

Latest News

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable back in jail
Pictured is Jrmar Jefferson, one of the two Democrats vying for the U.S. House District 1...
Democrat candidate for U.S. representative Jrmar Jefferson discusses runoff campaign
Disaster relief loans are available in Gilmer for severe storm victims.
WebXtra: Disaster relief loans available in Gilmer for severe storm victims
Disaster relief loans are available in Gilmer for severe storm victims.
WebXtra: Disaster relief loans available in Gilmer for severe storm victims
Director of the TJC Earth and Space Science Center, Beau Hartweg
WebXtra: East Texas to experience lunar eclipse Sunday night