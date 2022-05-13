‘Goldbergs’ star Hayley Orrantia discusses role on family comedy, new single

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Goldbergs” star Hayley Orrantia, who is also a singer and a songwriter, spoke with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea about her role in the family comedy and her new single.

Orrantia plays Erica Goldberg on the ABC comedy, “The Goldbergs.”

Orrantia, a Texas native, said her new single is called “Open Your Mouth” and it is a pop anthem about how it is not wise to text one’s ex.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

