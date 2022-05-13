Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gladewater under burn ban due to weather conditions, risk

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gladewater fire chief, Mike Simmons, has recommended a burn ban for the city.

“Due to poor weather conditions and risk, the City of Gladewater will not be issuing or allowing outdoor burning until further notice per Chief Simmons. We will update our citizens when this changes,” the fire department posted on its page on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
DPS identifies man killed in wreck on Hwy 64W in Smith County Thursday
FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Respiratory therapist accused of poisoning patient is charged with murder, sheriff says
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona

Latest News

Longview residents Carla and Michael Ford are against a proposed beer garden that may be going...
Longview city council unanimously approves beer garden rezoning request
Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
East Texas overdose deaths fluctuate as US overdose deaths hit record.
East Texas overdose deaths fluctuate as US overdose deaths hit record
Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler