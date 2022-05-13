Gladewater under burn ban due to weather conditions, risk

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gladewater fire chief, Mike Simmons, has recommended a burn ban for the city.

“Due to poor weather conditions and risk, the City of Gladewater will not be issuing or allowing outdoor burning until further notice per Chief Simmons. We will update our citizens when this changes,” the fire department posted on its page on Thursday night.

