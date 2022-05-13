Get Well Mark: How to reach out to Mark Scirto as he recovers from stroke

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may have noticed Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto hasn’t been on our newscasts for several days.

We want you to know that Mark suffered a stroke but is on the road to recovery now.

The prognosis from doctors is good and Mark is receiving expert medical care.

He is family to us — and we know to many of you.

For decades his passion for keeping you and your family safe during severe weather has never waivered.

So, you can imagine how anxious he is to get back to work and doing what he loves.

But for now, his health is what’s most important, and we promise to keep you updated on Mark’s progress and recovery in the weeks to come.

And if you’d like to share your thoughts and warm wishes with Mark—we’ve created a way to do so.

Leave your comments here or feel free to email a special inbox set up at getwellmark@kltv.com.

From being a calming voice during severe storms, to educating us for Project Tornado and entertaining the kids as “Santa Scirto” – for 35 years mark has been an important member of the KLTV family as chief meteorologist, a team member and dear friend.

During this time of recovery, you’ll see Cody, Andrew, Brad and Katie--- all experienced weather team members who take the role just as seriously.

