First Alert: More warmth on the menu as we introduce a low-end rain chance for the start of the weekend

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A ridge of high pressure will remain overhead, keeping the storm track well to our north, sparing us from wet weather for most of the next seven days.

This will lead to mostly sunny skies with unseasonably warm weather since daytime highs will be trending about ten degrees above average this week with highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s.

We will start off with early morning clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies each day with winds picking up out of the south as we progress through each day.

This upcoming stretch of hot and dry weather will offer us an early taste of summer as we really crank up the heat around these parts with record highs in jeopardy by next week.

The one variable that will offset the hot and muggy weather will be the occasional southerly breezes coming in off the Gulf of Mexico.

By the end of this week and the upcoming weekend, though, the ridge of high pressure begins to breakdown as an upper low retrogrades to the west from the east coast. That may be just enough of a weather pattern shift to where we drop temperatures a few degrees and introduce some low-end rain chances to the Piney Woods.

We will bring back a low-end, 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late Friday and will keep that 20% chance in play on Saturday. While the odds of rain are not anything to ride home about, at least a few residents would be on the receiving end of a few cooling downpours to offset the warmth and offer those dry lawns a brief drink of water.

With high pressure moving back overhead on Sunday and much of next week, we will drop the rain chances and bring back the unseasonably hot weather as more record highs will be challenged on a daily basis.

