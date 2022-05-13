Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas overdose deaths fluctuate as US overdose deaths hit record

The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes
East Texas overdose deaths fluctuate as US overdose deaths hit record.
East Texas overdose deaths fluctuate as US overdose deaths hit record.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, setting another tragic record in the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Wednesday.

The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every five minutes. It marked a 15% increase from the previous record, set the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting.

“I’m not surprised,” Kim Bartel, data coordinator with Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council in Deep East Texas said. We are seeing even in small communities that may not normally have maybe one overdose a year, some of those communities have now had as many as five or six a month. And it’s not steady, it may come through periods of rise and fall.”

According to the CDC, about 2/3 of last year’s overdose deaths involved fentanyl or other opioids. “We are seeing that increase in fentanyl which is being laced on a lot of opioid pills and so those that are taking it can become, or they’re unaware that it’s there and where seeing a lot of overdoses through this fentanyl,” Bartel said.

The Director of the National Institute of Drug Abuse said drug overdose rates have been steadily increasing for decades. The pandemic expedited those rates.

“The lockdowns, the isolations was especially difficult for youth teenagers to experience. That isolation, social distancing cost a lot of emotional stress,” Bartel said.

Tyler Police Department public information officer Andy Erbaugh said that the rise in rates is not the case in Tyler. In 2019, Tyler saw four confirmed overdose deaths. In 2020, zero. In 2021, four and in 2022, three.

Erbaugh said one common factor that can lead to an overdose is not knowing what is in a drug.

“Somebody who you know may not be even that far down in to drugs, can harm themselves or hurt themselves very quickly,” Erbuagh said. “It’s been a mantra for as long as I’ve been in school is just to stay away from drugs and don’t do drugs.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Respiratory therapist accused of poisoning patient is charged with murder, sheriff says
Leon County Sheriff's Office
State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
DPS identifies man killed in wreck on Hwy 64W in Smith County Thursday

Latest News

Job seekers, employers converge at Workforce Solutions job fair in Tyler
LEON COUNTY ESCAPE
LEON COUNTY ESCAPE
UPDATE PROPOSED BEER GARDEN
UPDATE PROPOSED BEER GARDEN
Marion County judge has plan to bring broadband to rural residents
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-12-22 PART A
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-12-22 PART A