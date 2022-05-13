Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Democrat Joe Jaworski touts platform of positivity in run for Texas attorney general

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Democrat Joe Jaworski spoke with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Friday as he prepares for this month’s runoff election. Jaworski is up against Rochelle Garza for their party’s nomination for Texas attorney general, but he said he’s focusing his campaign on kindness and positivity, noting that he and Ms. Garza remain on friendly terms despite their competition. Jaworski touted his 30 years of experience as a lawyer representing veterans as one of his strongest qualifications and said he has a firm stance on upholding the legality of abortion.

