Democrat candidate for U.S. representative Jrmar Jefferson discusses runoff campaign

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jrmar Jefferson, one of the two remaining Democratic candidates for U.S. House District 1, discussed his runoff campaign with East Texas Now host Devyn Shea.

Jefferson will face fellow Democrat Victor Dunn in the May 24 runoff election. The winner of that race will face Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, the Republican candidate for the seat, in the November election.

During the interview, Jefferson said he is passionate about prison reconstruction. He added that the phrase “prison reform only “kicks the can down the street. Jefferson said he wants all people, including prison inmates, to be able to vote.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

