City of Palestine issues boil water notice for some residents

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for the 4000 Block of Loop 256.

Due to pressure loss below normal, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Jason Shelton or Kevin Olson at (903) 731-8423.

