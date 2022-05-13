Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 arrested for alleged aggravated kidnapping, assault in Henderson

Luiz Fernando Rocha Hernandez and Christina Boyd are in the Rusk County Jail
Luiz Fernando Rocha Hernandez and Christina Boyd are in the Rusk County Jail(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Two Henderson residents were arrested on Wednesday and charged with several felonies, including aggravated kidnapping.

According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, deputies responded to a call at a bank on Hwy 79 where someone was alleging a kidnapping had taken place. The reported victim told investigators they had been held against their will, physically assaulted, and extorted for about 48 hours.

A search warrant was served at a residence on County Road 411D. Luiz Rocha Hernandez, 40, and Christina Boyd, 34, fled the scene when deputies served the warrant. They were arrested while they attempted to evade arrest by running into the woods, Valdez said.

Methamphetamine and body armor were located during the search, he said.

Hernandez and Boyd were charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and evading arrest, all felonies. They were also charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and Hernandez was charged with felon in possession of body armor.

Hernandez and Boyd are both in the Rusk County Jail. Hernandez is being held on $375,500 bond.

Boyd is being held on $315,000 bond.

