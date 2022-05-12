Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Winnsboro fertilizer plant agrees to temporarily cease operations over pollution concerns

Judge grants temporary injunction against fertilizer plant
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas fertilizer plant has agreed to temporarily cease operations until they can prove they’re not polluting the town of Winnsboro.

Residents living near the Sigma AgriScience Fertilizer plant on All Star Road say since the plant started operating in June of 2021, their health and quality of life have suffered.

A photo from a resident shows smoke pouring out of the fertilizer plant.
A photo from a resident shows smoke pouring out of the fertilizer plant.(Courtesy photo)

“I’ve been there 15 years and Winnsboro is trying to become a city for everyone,” said Jo Porterfield, who lives two miles from the plant. “And this will kill us. Literally.”

Porterfield is just one of about sixty people who showed up at the Wood County Courthouse in Quitman on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing involving the controversial fertilizer plant.

Some of the residents who attended Wednesday's hearing at the Wood County Courthouse.
Some of the residents who attended Wednesday's hearing at the Wood County Courthouse.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

“I can’t even sit on my patio because the smell is so strong that it makes me so sick,” said Wanda Williams, a woman who lives near the plant. “I can’t even enjoy being outside.”

Along with an awful smell, residents said they’ve also experienced health effects like breathing problems and frequent infections.

“What it seems like is as if somebody said ‘hold my beer, we’re going to put a fertilizer plant in,’” said David Dobbs, a Tyler attorney representing more than 30 litigants in a lawsuit against the plant.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, both sides reached a mutual agreement for a temporary injunction that orders the plant to cease all operations until they’re in compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, state laws, and Winnsboro city ordinances.

“They claim that there’s a fix that they’re going to put into place,” Dobbs said. “We’re not exactly sure when or where that’s gonna go in - but they can’t operate until they put the fix in, and we know that the fix works. What’s reprehensible about this is that they’ve known about this forever and they just continued to pollute.”

Dobbs said based off the plant’s previous actions, residents don’t have many reasons to be confident about this temporary agreement.

“I do not trust Sigma,” said Porterfield. “They have run when they’ve had an injunction against running, so I’m not really sure what they will do.”

The next court hearing is set for Aug. 23 with a jury trial set to happen in February of 2023.

Dobbs said that’s when they’ll, “find out what took place for this company to be able to come in and operate in Winnsboro like this, with absolutely no responsibility up to this point.”

TQEQ documents shows at least 18 violation notices involving the plant, along with multiple violations reportedly issued by the City of Winnsboro.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Neal McCoy kicks off celebration as Jacksonville unearths time capsule buried in 1972
Missing capuchin monkey in Corrigan part of a smart breed, expert says
Missing capuchin monkey in Corrigan part of a smart breed, expert says
Copper Theft Second Arrest
Second arrest made in 2021 Upshur County power station copper wiring theft
Fertilizer Plant
Winnsboro fertilizer plant agrees to temporarily cease operations over pollution concerns
Upshur County Electric Cooperative unveils new solar farm