Advertisement

WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service

By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday an East Texas Group organized a salute of nurses past and present to mark National Nurses Week.

At The Cotton Patch In Longview, a celebration of service by nurses in the medical community was held. The theme was “We made a difference”, dedicated to retired nurses who have decades of service to their community.

A proclamation was read by the city honoring all nurses for their contributions to health care.

Retired nurses Katy Johnson and Jennifer Kranzman talk about why the event was held.

