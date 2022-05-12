WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday an East Texas Group organized a salute of nurses past and present to mark National Nurses Week.

At The Cotton Patch In Longview, a celebration of service by nurses in the medical community was held. The theme was “We made a difference”, dedicated to retired nurses who have decades of service to their community.

A proclamation was read by the city honoring all nurses for their contributions to health care.

Retired nurses Katy Johnson and Jennifer Kranzman talk about why the event was held.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.