WebXtra: Low-interest government loans available for Deep East Texans recovering from storms

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - The new SBA disaster assistance center at the volunteer fire station in Cushing is open, offering low-interest government loans for those in Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby and Cherokee counties. There is a July 5 deadline to apply for those that had damage the night of the big storm on March 21. According to Nacogdoches County Emergency Management, 20 homes were destroyed, 50 had major damage and 120 homes were affected in total.

