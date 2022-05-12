Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Bennett’s grand slam sends SFA to WAC semifinals

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Ladyjacks opened up WAC Tournament play with a 7-0 win against Seattle University.

SFA scored runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. The highlight came from McKenzie Bennett’s grand slam in the fourth.

Gabby Garcia added two more RBIs and Lexi Benson had one RBI.

WAC pitcher of the year Kassidy Wilbur pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts and allowed just 4 hits.

The Ladyjacks will now play 1-seed Grand Canyon in the winner’s bracket semifinal. That game is set to start at 1 p.m. Friday.  Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley 8-0 in their opening game.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Respiratory therapist accused of poisoning patient is charged with murder, sheriff says
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
Longview area gas leak.
Panola County lifts evacuation following gas line explosion

Latest News

NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts
SFA scored runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. The highlight came from...
WEBXTRA: Bennett’s grand slam sends SFA to WAC semifinals
Kenley Pessel
Hallsville student brings better putting game to state golf championship
Garrett Nuckolls competes in the high jump at the state meet.
East Texas athletes capture state titles at track and field meet