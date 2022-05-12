Tyler Police Department K-9 receives vest donation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Tyler Police Department’s K-9 Dino is set to get some new protection.

Officer Dino will receive a bullet- and stab-proof vest thanks to a charitable donation from a nonprofit organization called “Vested Interest in K-9, Inc.”

The vest donation is expected to arrive within the next ten weeks.

Dino and his partner Officer Steve Black have been working together for two years now. Dino trains consistently every month to stay equipped to be able to detect narcotics and other drugs.

“We bonded from the first day. He really picked me when we were down there looking for dogs. But yeah, I love what I do everyday. I get to come in, I get to work with the dogs. I’ve been doing it every day for the last fifteen years for the k-9 unit,” says Officer Black.

We’re told the vest is designed to help K-9 officers be better equipped to conduct searches.

K-9 Dino’s vest is sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath ‘n Bonz, Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,601 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Dino’s birthday is also being celebrated today. He is turning four years old.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.