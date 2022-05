TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas DPS troopers are at the scene of a fatal wreck.

It is a two-vehicle fatal crash on Hwy 64 W and CR 1154 in Smith County, according to DPS. Eastbound lanes are closed on Hwy 64.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area. (KLTV/Lexi Vennetti)

