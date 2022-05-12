Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny today

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out mild with temperatures dropping into the 60s.  Some patchy fog is possible in some areas early this morning.  Then, we become mostly sunny through the afternoon with light winds and temperatures reaching the lower 90s.  Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.  An isolated shower or two will be possible, especially in eastern counties by Friday afternoon and early evening.  The same chance for rain will be in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening.  Unfortunately, not many areas of East Texas will see the rain and no one will experience a cool down.  In fact, sunshine and even warmer temperatures will be in the forecast for next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

“The main thing that we’re seeing is a lot of depression severe depression, anxiety, and also...
Oceans Behavioral Health, Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce host Mental Health Awareness ceremony
East Texans battle rising prices by shopping off mainstream
East Texans battle rising prices by shopping off mainstream
Student gets treated through teledoc
Chapel Hill ISD launches telehealth pilot program with Goodside Health
Dino relaxes on his 4th birthday
Tyler Police Department K-9 receives vest donation