Texas woman convicted of illegal voting may have conviction overturned

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman sentenced to five years in prison for illegal voting after filling out a provisional ballot while on parole in 2016 has won a key ruling in her effort to have the conviction overturned. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a lower court to review whether there was sufficient evidence to convict Crystal Mason. The court’s majority determined that Texas election law requires that individuals know they are ineligible to vote to be convicted of illegal voting. The court didn’t overturn Mason’s 2018 conviction, but kept alive her claim she didn’t know she was committing a crime.

