Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas woman convicted of illegal voting may have conviction overturned

Crystal Mason has said she cast her ballot — which, like most provisional ballots, was...
Crystal Mason has said she cast her ballot — which, like most provisional ballots, was ultimately not counted — on the advice of a poll worker.(Leslie Boorhem-Stephenson for The Texas Tribune)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas woman sentenced to five years in prison for illegal voting after filling out a provisional ballot while on parole in 2016 has won a key ruling in her effort to have the conviction overturned. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday ordered a lower court to review whether there was sufficient evidence to convict Crystal Mason. The court’s majority determined that Texas election law requires that individuals know they are ineligible to vote to be convicted of illegal voting. The court didn’t overturn Mason’s 2018 conviction, but kept alive her claim she didn’t know she was committing a crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Respiratory therapist accused of poisoning patient is charged with murder, sheriff says
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
Longview area gas leak.
Panola County lifts evacuation following gas line explosion
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

Latest News

WorkForce Solutions job fair.
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holding East Texas job fair
WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service
WorkForce Solutions job fair.
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holding East Texas job fair
WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service
WebXtra: Retired nurses honored in Longview for decades of service
East Texas lakes give up 57 Sharelunker bass so far this year