State prison inmate steals, wrecks bus on State Highway 7

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says a state prison inmate has stolen a Texas Department of Corrections bus and wrecked it. He is still at large.

According to the office’s Facebook page, the inmate wrecked the bus two miles west of Centerville off of State Highway 7.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice identified the inmate as 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez. TDCJ said Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.

Gonzalo Lopez ((Source: TDCJ))

TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for Lopez near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45.

If you spot Lopez, they ask you to immediately contact 911 and not to approach him.

