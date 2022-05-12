Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA softball opens WAC tourney play Thursday

SFA WAC Preview
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks softball team is in Huntsville this week with hopes of winning a WAC conference title and earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Ladyjacks will enter the tournament as the 2 seed and play in the quarterfinals of the double-elimination bracket. Their first game is Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Ladyjacks enter the tournament as the overall No.2 seed, with Grand Canyon taking the top seed. SFA finished the regular season 28-23 with a conference mark of 18-6, claiming the Southwest Division championship.

“I think [have at least a 2-seed] takes off some pressure,” head coach Nicole Dickson said. “We are focused on things that we can control and do well. We want to be able to execute offensively, defensively and pitching.”

This is the first year in the WAC for SFA and they picked up the pitcher of the year award with Kassidy Wilbur. Wilbur struck out 219 batters and had six shutouts. Wilbur landed on the first-team all conference roster as well. Her teammates Gaby Garcia and Sydnee Hebert picked up second-team WAC honors. Hebert batted .307 with a 1.092 on-base plus slugging percentage. The Dayton, Texas product added 32 RBI, 11 home runs and drew 38 walks. Garcia played and started in 51 games, batted .316 with 31 RBI. The Southlake, Texas native added eight home runs and a .526 slugging percentage.

The team has had a season of up and downs. Their winning percentage on the year just at .549, down from last year’s .745 with that team going 35-12 on the year and 25-2 in conference. That team though failed to win the Southland Tournament title only winning their first game against the 4-seeded Northwestern State before losing to 3-seed McNeese and 2-seed Central Arkansas.

“This team is a lot different than last year’s team,” Dickson said. “Last year’s team, we just rolled through the conference and rolled through preseason. We never really hit any adversity. This season we started out 2-9. Our kids are humble and don’t take anything for granted. We talk about how we just don’t have one hero but every single game and series we have had someone different step up. The key for us is going in with confidence and everyone doing their job.”

