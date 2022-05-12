In search for forever home, Eriel hopes for family that will give her more siblings

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A morning at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler meant a special opportunity for Eriel, 14, to get an up-close look at some of her favorite animals.

“I like tigers and cheetahs,” Eriel told us with a grin.

The animals roamed their enclosures beautifully, gracefully, and stay close to their pack. All those qualities could easily describe young Eriel, too.

“She loves her siblings,” said Eriel’s adoption worker Geraldine Kincaid. “She gets to see them often.”

Kincaid has overseen Eriel’s case for years. Their relationship highlights the teen’s sense of humor and big heart for others.

“She’s always excited to be around other kids but I would say that intellectually she’s not 14, she’s more like an 8-year-old,” Kincaid explained.

Going to school is Eriel’s favorite part of the day, especially for her physical education classes. Kincaid tells us the perfect family for this young teen is one that is patient with her developmental delays and has lots of supportive siblings.

“She would do better in a family that’s only girls or older children,” said Kincaid. “We’re also looking for someone that’s very loving. She has a lot of love to give. That’s the part that I hope we find.”

Her beautiful heart was on full display when she ended our interview with big hugs for everyone, including our crew.

To learn more about Eriel, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 97907

