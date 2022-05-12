Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Rukus Cycling Studios obtains Tyler building permit

Rukus Cycling Studios
Rukus Cycling Studios(Rukus Cycling Studios)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second cycling studio is set to come to Tyler, according to a recently obtained building permit.

Rukus Cycling Studios has obtained a building permit for 2467 Crow Road in Tyler. Rukus is an Orlando, FL.-based company with studios in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The other cycling studio that has announced plans to open in Tyler is Cyclebar, which is said to be open this year.

Previous reporting:

New spin studio owner bringing ‘party on a bike’ to Tyler

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Respiratory therapist accused of poisoning patient is charged with murder, sheriff says
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
Longview area gas leak.
Panola County lifts evacuation following gas line explosion
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

Latest News

Tyrone Wheat
Kilgore police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona
“The main thing that we’re seeing is a lot of depression severe depression, anxiety, and also...
Oceans Behavioral Health, Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce host Mental Health Awareness ceremony
East Texans battle rising prices by shopping off mainstream
East Texans battle rising prices by shopping off mainstream