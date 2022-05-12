Rukus Cycling Studios obtains Tyler building permit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A second cycling studio is set to come to Tyler, according to a recently obtained building permit.

Rukus Cycling Studios has obtained a building permit for 2467 Crow Road in Tyler. Rukus is an Orlando, FL.-based company with studios in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The other cycling studio that has announced plans to open in Tyler is Cyclebar, which is said to be open this year.

