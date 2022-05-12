Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NFL Schedule: Cowboys open at home against Bucs, Texans host Colts

(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The NFL schedule is complete and teams now know the road they must take if they want to get to the Super Bowl.

Dallas will open the season at home in primetime against tom Brady and the Tampa bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Houston Texans will start their season Week 1 at NRG Stadium hosting AFC rival Indianapolis with a noon kickoff. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs travel to Arizona to start the season.

Week 1 will start off on the Thursday prior to week1 Sunday action with the World Champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills. Going into the season the Cowboys have the easiest schedule based on last season’s combined winning percentage of their opponents.

The NFL will release the full schedule at 7 p.m. CT Thursday night.

