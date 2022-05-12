Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona

Fatal crash on FM 16
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle collision in Smith County killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched to the scene of a crash six miles east of Winona around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday. The report that a driver was traveling east on Farm to Market Road 16 as Frank Liles was traveling west on FM 16 on a motorcycle. The driver of the first vehicle was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive and failed to yield right of way, turning left. Liles and the vehicle collided in the westbound lane.

Liles, 59, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Respiratory therapist accused of poisoning patient is charged with murder, sheriff says
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
Longview area gas leak.
Panola County lifts evacuation following gas line explosion
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

Latest News

Tyrone Wheat
Kilgore police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting
“The main thing that we’re seeing is a lot of depression severe depression, anxiety, and also...
Oceans Behavioral Health, Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce host Mental Health Awareness ceremony
East Texans battle rising prices by shopping off mainstream
East Texans battle rising prices by shopping off mainstream
Student gets treated through teledoc
Chapel Hill ISD launches telehealth pilot program with Goodside Health