Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Winona

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle collision in Smith County killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched to the scene of a crash six miles east of Winona around 4:09 p.m. Wednesday. The report that a driver was traveling east on Farm to Market Road 16 as Frank Liles was traveling west on FM 16 on a motorcycle. The driver of the first vehicle was attempting to make a left turn into a private drive and failed to yield right of way, turning left. Liles and the vehicle collided in the westbound lane.

Liles, 59, of Tyler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

