Kilgore police arrest suspect in drive-by shooting

Tyrone Wheat
Tyrone Wheat((Source: Kilgore Police Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested accused in a drive-by shooting in Kilgore.

According to Kilgore police, Tyrone Wheat is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Police said a drive-by shooting occurred on Knowles Street, but no one was injured. Police said the suspect had fled prior to officers arrival.

Police said video from the scene helped identify the suspect and officers were lead to Rusk County to the home of Wheat. Rusk County Deputies assisted KPD at that scene.

Police said other charges will be filed with the District Attorney.

