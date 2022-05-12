Hallsville student brings better putting game to state golf championship

HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Kenley Pessel is returning to the state championship for golf and looks forward to having success.

Kenley Pessel is state-bound for Austin. The Hallsville junior is working on her game but admits, “I’m nervous, I think that once I get there though my nerves will calm down at state.”

Pessel is returning to state getting the experience of competing a season ago she says “the only thing I can really take from is my putting game, it wasn’t, it wasn’t where it should have been last year, and my nerves also impacted that”.

The Hallsville student-athlete has been playing golf since three-time major winner Jordan Spieth watched her.

Her putting game was worked on, and she says it’s made a difference. “It’s really improved this year mainly, I really, it was there freshman year you know I was shooting 70s but this year it’s just really getting to where it should be. Now, I’m finally developing my golf game both mentally and physically in the sport”.

There’s still the matter of pressure on the big stage, Pessel says “the way I’m playing on the course affects that, so I just have to realize that pressure needs to be used in a good way.”

Hallsville golf coach Scott Mitchell said she asked, “Coach, wouldn’t it be embarrassing if I went as a sophomore and didn’t get to go back as a junior? And I said that’s not the goal your goal is to play one shot at a time and let it take care of itself. That’s what we’re really working on is her mental aspect of the game She has a lot of physical tools, she has incredible physical tools and we’re just working on the mental aspect of the game for her, to fight through, you’re not going to hit a great shot every time”.

