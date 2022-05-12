East Texas lakes give up 57 Sharelunker bass so far this year

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The 2022 Toyota Sharelunker collection season has been completed.

The program says anglers contributed 24 ShareLunkers from nine different lakes across the state, surpassing 2021′s total of 23 Legacy fish. This season nearly matched 1995′s program record of 27 during a January through March collection timespan.

According to Sharelunker archives, so far a total of 57 Sharelunker bass have been caught in East Texas lakes in 2022 so far. These are bass above eight pounds that were submitted, many of these though are not among the 24 Sharelunkers submitted to the collection season.

Lake Fork -14 fish

Sam Rayburn - 9 fish

Lake Tyler - 6 fish

Lake Athens - 6 fish

Lake Palestine - 3 fish

Lake O’ The Pines - 3 fish

Toledo Bend - 2 fish

Houston County - 2 fish

Lake Nacogdoches - 2 fish

Purtis Creek State Park Lake - 2 fish

Martin Creek Lake - 1 fish

Lake Gladewater - 1 fish

Lake Gilmer - 1 fish

Lake Monticello - 1 fish

Lake Bob Sandlin - 1 fish

Lake Cypress Springs - 1 fish

Lake Naconiche - 1 fish

Tyler State Park - 1 fish

The Toyota Sharelunker program reports on their collection season.

24 Legacy-class ShareLunkers this season, the most during January through March since 1995 (27)

Nine different water bodies produced ShareLunkers in 2022

Lake Daniel became the 75th public water to contribute a Legacy-class ShareLunker

Four entries were new lake records (Lake Daniel (Twice), Eagle Mountain, O.H. Ivie)

The new O.H. Ivie waterbody record was set at 17.06 pounds, was the biggest in 30 years, and is the 7th largest largemouth bass ever verified in Texas (private or public)

Four fish made the Texas Top 50 biggest largemouth bass of all-time list

For the third season in a row, an angler submitted two entries (Back-to-back seasons from O.H. Ivie, and 2020 from Alan Henry)

Two anglers submitted a catch in back-to-back seasons

Two ShareLunkers were submitted in the same day three times this season

One angler (Josh Jones) became the first to contribute a fourth ShareLunker to the program

Five entries were greater than 15-pounds, including three over 16-pounds

