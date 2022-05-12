East Texas lakes give up 57 Sharelunker bass so far this year
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The 2022 Toyota Sharelunker collection season has been completed.
The program says anglers contributed 24 ShareLunkers from nine different lakes across the state, surpassing 2021′s total of 23 Legacy fish. This season nearly matched 1995′s program record of 27 during a January through March collection timespan.
According to Sharelunker archives, so far a total of 57 Sharelunker bass have been caught in East Texas lakes in 2022 so far. These are bass above eight pounds that were submitted, many of these though are not among the 24 Sharelunkers submitted to the collection season.
- Lake Fork -14 fish
- Sam Rayburn - 9 fish
- Lake Tyler - 6 fish
- Lake Athens - 6 fish
- Lake Palestine - 3 fish
- Lake O’ The Pines - 3 fish
- Toledo Bend - 2 fish
- Houston County - 2 fish
- Lake Nacogdoches - 2 fish
- Purtis Creek State Park Lake - 2 fish
- Martin Creek Lake - 1 fish
- Lake Gladewater - 1 fish
- Lake Gilmer - 1 fish
- Lake Monticello - 1 fish
- Lake Bob Sandlin - 1 fish
- Lake Cypress Springs - 1 fish
- Lake Naconiche - 1 fish
- Tyler State Park - 1 fish
The Toyota Sharelunker program reports on their collection season.
- 24 Legacy-class ShareLunkers this season, the most during January through March since 1995 (27)
- Nine different water bodies produced ShareLunkers in 2022
- Lake Daniel became the 75th public water to contribute a Legacy-class ShareLunker
- Four entries were new lake records (Lake Daniel (Twice), Eagle Mountain, O.H. Ivie)
- The new O.H. Ivie waterbody record was set at 17.06 pounds, was the biggest in 30 years, and is the 7th largest largemouth bass ever verified in Texas (private or public)
- Four fish made the Texas Top 50 biggest largemouth bass of all-time list
- For the third season in a row, an angler submitted two entries (Back-to-back seasons from O.H. Ivie, and 2020 from Alan Henry)
- Two anglers submitted a catch in back-to-back seasons
- Two ShareLunkers were submitted in the same day three times this season
- One angler (Josh Jones) became the first to contribute a fourth ShareLunker to the program
- Five entries were greater than 15-pounds, including three over 16-pounds
