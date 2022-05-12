East Texans battle rising prices by shopping off mainstream

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation, the supply chain, and rising gas prices are all taking a toll on the budgets on East Texans, who are trying to stretch their dollars.

With inflation sending food prices up, East Texans on a tight budget are going local.

“Well, it’s that, and these are shelled peas so don’t have to shell them, just blanch them and put them up,” says Wood County shopper Charlann Griffin.

With fuel eating away more of their budgets, the effort is to offset the cost, buying fresh at a lower price.

“Well, you’re supporting your local farmers for starters. You get fresher produce. You have more variety and I think it’s fresher. You don’t have to rely on trucks bringing all your produce in,” says Gilmer roadside shoppers Paula and Scott Intini.

And with roadside stands, prices stay down.

“All vegetables are really good right now. And they’re buying them a lot cheaper than they would at the grocery store. 11 years, I’ve never raised my price,” says Highway 14 roadside produce owner Sandra Sharp.

And a new twist noticed by workers at Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater is more people looking to preserve foods.

“The freeze drying machines! We distribute those now. More and more people are buying those to put up stores,” says owner Martin Pessink.

And stretching that dollar could go a long way toward making ends meet.

“Price, convenience, easy to get in and out and buy local. Help support local farmers and growers. Save a little bit of money compared to the grocery stores,” says Highway 80 produce owner Allison Lott.

While some roadside stands do get produce from other states, most is locally grown, avoiding a supply chain problem.

