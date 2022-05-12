Democrat Victor Dunn outlines political priorities in runoff for Gohmert’s congressional seat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Victor Dunn is in a runoff against Jrmar Jefferson for the Democratic nomination to challenge Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. The winner will occupy Louie Gohmert’s soon to be vacated seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dunn spoke Thursday afternoon with East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about his campaign’s priorities in the runup to the May 24 runoff election.

Dunn said he believes in a woman’s right to choose and believes you cannot say you are pro life if you are for the death penalty. He also said he wants to help inflation by giving citizens $2500 to help with surging gas prices.

