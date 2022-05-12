City of Tyler announces Fritz Hager III to hold free concert if he makes finale

From the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas - In Sunday’s live episode of “American Idol”, Tyler local, Fritz Hager III, will compete for a spot in the final 3. If he is voted as one of the last three remaining contestants on American Idol, he will perform a free live concert at Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Tuesday, May 17. The performance will be filmed as part of the “Hometown Visits” episode on American Idol, set to air as part of the Grand Finale.

Voting will take place during the next episode of “American Idol” Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Those who wish to support Hager can vote for him during Sunday night’s episode. Voting happens three ways: online at americanidol.com/vote, the American Idol App, or by texting Hager’s contestant number to 21523. (Hager’s number will be announced during the live episode.)

Tyler Civic Theatre is hosting a free watch party for the episode on Sunday to show community support for Hager. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the celebration begins at 6:45 p.m. Seating is limited, so reservations must be made in advance at tylercivictheatre.com.

“This is the stuff dreams are made of for our family,” Hager’s dad, Fritz Hager Jr., said. “We’re so excited to see the community come together to support Fritz.

“We are so proud of not only the voice and talents of Fritz Hager III, but also how well he continues to represent Tyler,” Mayor Don Warren said. “He is definitely the one to watch this season.”

Hager advanced to the Top 5 finalists on American Idol last week after performing two original songs in honor of Mother’s Day: “All My Friends” and “The Ocean,” both of which are on his self-titled EP that recently hit No. 1 on the iTunes Pop Chart. According to “American Idol”, “there wasn’t a dry eye in the auditorium” after Hager surprised his mom with an anthem about his family during the episode.

Help get Hager to one of those top 3 spots by voting in the next episode of “American Idol.”

A full list of events during the Hometown Visit on Tuesday, May 17 is to be announced.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.