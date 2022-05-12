Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County in need of donations of stuffed animals

By Sariah Bonds and Christian Terry
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County is in need of donations of stuffed animals.

The donations will be used for the children that they see come through their doors. They are asking for donations of new or never been used stuffed animals.

Sariah Bonds spoke with Emily Taylor, Communications Manager for the Children’s Advocacy Center about the need.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

