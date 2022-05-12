Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lindale, Bullard athletes capture state titles at track and field meet

Garrett Nuckolls competes in the high jump at the state meet.
Garrett Nuckolls competes in the high jump at the state meet.(Bullard athletics)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard ISD has won the 4A championship in the high jump at the state track and meet Thursday. Lindale’s Casey Poe won state in the boys 4A shot put competition.

Nuckolls beat out East Hammond of Lake Belton for the title.

Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard High School.
Garrett Nuckolls of Bullard High School.(Bullard athletics)

Poe beat out Quardale Patt of Stafford.

Casey Poe of Lindale
Casey Poe of Lindale(Lindale ISD)

In other events, Ashlyn Bruce of Daingerfield placed second in the girls 3A long jump event. Caydon Coffman of Mount Vernon placed third in the boys 3A long jump.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has been charged with first-degree murder in...
Respiratory therapist accused of poisoning patient is charged with murder, sheriff says
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, is charged with murder for the on-campus killing of fellow schoolmate...
Affidavit: Teen charged in Belton high killing previously arrested for shooting people with gel bead gun
Longview area gas leak.
Panola County lifts evacuation following gas line explosion
A witness told Houston police that four girls and two boys were harassing a man outside a...
Man with cane shot, killed while being harassed by teenagers, police say

Latest News

Angelina Softball
Lady Roadrunners set to begin Region XIV Tournament play Friday
SFA WAC Preview
SFA softball opens WAC tourney play Thursday
Hudson baseball
UIL Baseball Area Round matchups
New Alto Gym
Father of Devonte Mumphrey sinks ceremonial first shot at new Alto ISD gym