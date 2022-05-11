Wednesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies and clear through the evening hours into the overnight. A few clouds and some patchy fog possible tomorrow morning. Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s, dropping to the upper 60s overnight. Tomorrow, mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Partly cloudy on Friday, a low chance for showers, and highs in the low 90s still. About the same for Saturday. The low chance for rain and increased cloudiness won’t do much to cool temperatures for us, we’ll keep highs in the 90s for the foreseeable future.

By next Monday, it looks like we’ll make it to the mid 90s across East Texas, and continuing with the mix of sun and clouds, generally on the mostly sunny side. As I mentioned last night, the Climate Prediction Center outlooks through the end of the month highlight East Texas in an area likely to see above normal temperatures, so it may be possible we continue to see highs in the upper 80s and 90s through the end of the month. We’ll get an update on the Drought Monitor tomorrow, hopefully seeing some improvements after last week’s rain. Unfortunately, we won’t be adding much to that this week, with the luckiest folks likely not seeing any more than a quarter of an inch of rain with the chances we have on Friday and Saturday.

