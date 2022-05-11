Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man indicted after 2-year-old girl dies from gunshot wound

Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene...
Detectives and the crime scene unit with the Waco Police Department are investigating a scene at the residence at 3501 Alta Vista.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Elias Espinoza Ramos has been indicted by the 19th Judicial District Court of McLennan County for an alleged murder and allegedly tampering with evidence

Waco Police arrested Ramos for allegedly tampering with evidence after Zillyana Thornton, a toddler about to turn two years old, died after suffering a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the residence located at 3501 Alta Vista, the child was already at the hospital receiving medical treatment.

The child would later succumb to her wounds. Police officers collected the gun “believed to be used in the shooting” and arrested Espinoza.

A police spokesperson initially said the girl shot herself in the stomach, but later said the exact cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

“I know it’s confusing but we have not confirmed if the shooting of the 2-year old was self inflicted,” Waco Police Spokesperson Cierra Shipley said, “Our detectives are working to confirm how the shooting occurred, but we have not been able to confirm if this is a self-inflicted shooting or otherwise.”

