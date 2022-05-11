Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Superintendent discusses $12 million Center ISD bond proposal

Morris shares that it’s important for Center residents to understand that the district only controls the tax rate, which will not increase. ”That does not necessarily mean taxes will stay the same if property values go down, or property values go up, the taxes will go up or down based on the property values,” said Morris.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Voters have approved Center ISD’s $12 million school bond.

On Saturday, the bond approval was passed by Center ISD residents to approve a two-part proposition in the development of new facilities at Center ISD.

Proposition A requested $8 million for new buildings, like a multi-purpose unit.

Proposition B requested $4 million for a new indoor multi-use practice facility.

”The indoor practice facility will probably take about four, maybe five months. The other facility is going to be 14, 16 months,” said Dr. Brian Morris, Superintendent of Center ISD.

Morris says that it’s important for Center residents to understand that the district only controls the tax rate, which will not increase.

”That does not necessarily mean taxes will stay the same if property values go down, or property values go up, the taxes will go up or down based on the property values,” said Morris.

The administration will have their first project construction meeting tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

