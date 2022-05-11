Upshur County Electric Cooperative unveils new solar farm

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County Electric Cooperative is unveiling their new solar farm Wednesday.

The three megawatt solar facility located near the intersection of U.S. 259 and highway 155 is said to be prepared to power 650 homes a year. The facility is around 30 acres in size.

Jamey Boyum spoke with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative about this new facility.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.