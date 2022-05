UIL Baseball Area Round matchups

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Baseball playoffs march into the second week. For 6A-2A it is the area round. for 1A teams, they will b playing in the regional quarterfinals.

6A

Region II

Waxahachie vs Tyler Legacy - Best of three series

Game 1: Friday, May 13 @ Waxahachie, 7PM

Game 2: Saturday, May 14 @ Legacy, 2 PM

Game 3: 30 Minutes after Game 2 If Needed

5A

Region II

Lufkin vs. North Forney - Best of three series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Lufkin, 7 pm

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ North Forney, 7 pm

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 @ Longview, 5 pm if needed

Hallsville vs. Cleburne - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ Cleburne, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 @ Whitehouse, 2 p.m. if needed

Corsicana vs Whitehouse - Best of three series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Rockwall, 7 pm

Game 2: Saturday, May 14 @ Rockwall, 12:00 pm

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Forney vs. Nacogdoches - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Forney, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ Nacogdoches, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 @ Whitehouse 5 p.m. if needed

4A

Region II

Spring Hill vs Farmersville - Best of three series

Game 1: Friday, May 13 @ Nevada Community, 7 pm

Game 2: Saturday, May 14 @ Lindale, 4 pm

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Kilgore vs. Kaufman - Best of three series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Crandall, 6:30 pm

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ Kilgore, 5 pm

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Brownsboro vs. Libert-Eylau - Best of three series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Winnsboro, 7 pm

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ Winnsboro, 7 pm

Game 3: Saturday, May 14, @ Winnsboro, 2 pm if needed

Canton vs. Bullard - Best of three series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Mike Carter Field 7 pm

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ Mike Carter Field 7 pm

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 @ Mike Carter Field, 8 pm if needed

Giddings vs. Carthage - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Madisonville, 7 pm

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ Madisonville, 4:30 pm

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Lake Belton vs. Hudson - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday, May 12 @ Navasota, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 13 @ Navasota, 5 p.m.

Game 3: 30 min after game 2 if needed

Rusk vs La Grange - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday, May 13 @ Cy Falls, 5 p.m.

Game 2: 30 min after game 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 14 @ Cy Falls, 5 p.m. if needed

Livingston vs. Sealy - One game playoff

Friday, May 14 @ Cy Woods, 7:30 p.m.

3A

Region II

Tatum vs Harmony - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Longview

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 7 pm @ Longview

Game 3: TBD

Sabine vs Hooks - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7 pm @ Marshall

Game 2: Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Marshall

Game 3: Saturday May 14, 3 pm @ Marshall if needed

Grandview vs Emory Rains - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Duncanville

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 2 pm @ Duncanville

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Mineola vs White Oak - One Game playoff

Friday May 13, 7pm @ Mt Pleasant

Winnsboro vs West Rusk - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Cumberland Academy

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 5 pm @ Grand Saline

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Danbury vs Central Heights - One Game playoff

Friday May 13, 7:30pm at Port Neches Groves

Woodville vs Tarkington - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 13, 7 pm @ Lufkin HS

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 4 pm @ Grand Oaks HS

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

Diboll vs Boling - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7 pm @ C.E. King HS

Game 2: Friday May 13, 7 pm @ C.E. King HS

Game 3: Saturday May 14, 7 pm @ C.E. King HS if needed

2A

Region III

Frankston VS James Bowie - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7PM @ Gilmer

Game 2: Friday May 12, 5PM @ Gilmer

Game 3: Follows if needed

Beckville VS McLeod - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Wednesday May 11, 4:30 pm @ Marshall

Game 2: Follows

Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 14, 11AM @ Marshall HS

Joaquin VS Douglass - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7PM @ Hudson

Game 2: Friday May 13, 7PM @ Hudson

Game 3: Saturday May 14, 12PM @ Hudson if needed

Garrison VS Lovelady - One Game playoff

Friday May 13 at 7 PM @ Rusk HS

Maud VS Hawkins - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 4:30 PM @ Winnsboro

Game 2: Friday May 13, 4:30 PM @ Winnsboro

Game 3: If needed, Saturday May 14, 11AM @ Winnsboro

1A - Regional Quarterfinals

Region III

Sulphur Bluff VS Leveretts Chapel - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 6 pm @ Grand Saline

Game 2: Friday May 13, 4:30 pm @ Grand Saline

Game 3: Follows if needed

Union Hill VS Miller Grove - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Wednesday May 11, 7PM @ Lindale

Game 2: Thursday May 12, 6PM @ Lindale

Game 3: Friday May 13, 6PM @ Lindale if needed

North Zulch vs Chester - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Friday May 13, 6PM @ Jasper

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 10AM @ Mumford

Game 3: Follows if needed

Chireno Vs Kennard - Best of 3 series

Game 1: Thursday May 12, 7 p.m. @ Nacogdoches

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 12 pm @Nacogdoches

Game 3: Follows if needed

