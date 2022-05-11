Tyler Civic Theatre to hold American Idol watch party for Fritz Hager III

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Tyler’s Fritz Hager III continues to advance on American Idol, his fans back home are setting up a special way to watch him perform.

Tyler Civic Theatre Center, where Hager has performed in plays such as Newsies, will hold a special watch party this Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is FREE but seating is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance. They can be reserved online at this link, or by calling the Tyler Civic Theatre Center Box Office at 903-592-0561. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.