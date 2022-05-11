Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Civic Theatre to hold American Idol watch party for Fritz Hager III

WATCH: Tyler's Fritz Hager III performs original song 'The Ocean' on American Idol
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Tyler’s Fritz Hager III continues to advance on American Idol, his fans back home are setting up a special way to watch him perform.

Tyler Civic Theatre Center, where Hager has performed in plays such as Newsies, will hold a special watch party this Sunday evening at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is FREE but seating is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance. They can be reserved online at this link, or by calling the Tyler Civic Theatre Center Box Office at 903-592-0561. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

