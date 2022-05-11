TxDOT extends closure of I-20 in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Bridge repairs in Harrison County will cause an extended closure of Interstate 20.

All traffic lanes of I-20 near Lansing Switch Road will remain closed tonight from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Thursday. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Loop 281 at exit 599 to Farm to Market Road 968. Westbound traffic will be detoured at Farm to Market Road 450 (exit 604) to US Highway 80.

