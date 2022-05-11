Suspect accused of dragging Nacogdoches County trooper

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports arresting two men after they fled, dragging a trooper, then crashing their vehicle.

The driver, Mohamed Diopout, 20, of Little Rock, Ark. was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle and assault on a public servant, both felony offenses. He was also arrested for possession of a dangerous drug, evading on foot and failing to comply with the requirements on striking an unattended vehicle, all misdemeanor offenses.

The passenger, Salem Abdi, 19, also from Little Rock, Ark. is charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

Salem Abdi, 19, of Little Rock, Ark. (DPS)

According to the DPS preliminary investigation, Tuesday at approximately 11:06 a.m., troopers pulled over the pair in a 2014 Cadillac passenger car for a traffic stop. After speaking with them, a search revealed a large amount of the drug believed to be promethazine.

During the attempted arrest of Diopout, he fled in his vehicle, dragging the trooper a short distance. The driver fled north on US 259 and onto FM 1087, crashed the vehicle, and was taken into custody.

The trooper was not seriously injured during this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.