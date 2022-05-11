Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Suspect accused of dragging Nacogdoches County trooper

Mohamed Diop, 20, of Little Rock, Ark.
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety reports arresting two men after they fled, dragging a trooper, then crashing their vehicle.

The driver, Mohamed Diopout, 20, of Little Rock, Ark. was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle and assault on a public servant, both felony offenses. He was also arrested for possession of a dangerous drug, evading on foot and failing to comply with the requirements on striking an unattended vehicle, all misdemeanor offenses.

The passenger, Salem Abdi, 19, also from Little Rock, Ark. is charged with possession of a dangerous drug.

Salem Abdi, 19, of Little Rock, Ark.
According to the DPS preliminary investigation, Tuesday at approximately 11:06 a.m., troopers pulled over the pair in a 2014 Cadillac passenger car for a traffic stop. After speaking with them, a search revealed a large amount of the drug believed to be promethazine.

During the attempted arrest of Diopout, he fled in his vehicle, dragging the trooper a short distance. The driver fled north on US 259 and onto FM 1087, crashed the vehicle, and was taken into custody.

The trooper was not seriously injured during this incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

