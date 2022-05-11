Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County constable, deputy accused of theft make first court appearance

Curtis Traylor-Harris
Curtis Traylor-Harris
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable and deputy were in court today for charges of an alleged theft that took place while serving a warrant in November of 2021.

Curtis Traylor-Harris, 33, and Derrick Holman, 44, are each charged with theft of property by a public servant, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.

Derrick Holman
Derrick Holman

The hearings for Traylor-Harris and Holman have been reset for July 7.

Former deputy constable Laquenda Banks was also arrested for the same charges. Her plea-hearing is scheduled for June 13. Banks was terminated Dec. 3 by a letter signed by Constable Curtis T. Harris.

Derrick Holman had his license suspended.

Previous: Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

Smith County deputy constable fired following arrest for theft

