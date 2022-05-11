Smith County constable, deputy accused of theft make first court appearance
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County constable and deputy were in court today for charges of an alleged theft that took place while serving a warrant in November of 2021.
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 33, and Derrick Holman, 44, are each charged with theft of property by a public servant, official oppression and abuse of official capacity.
The hearings for Traylor-Harris and Holman have been reset for July 7.
Former deputy constable Laquenda Banks was also arrested for the same charges. Her plea-hearing is scheduled for June 13. Banks was terminated Dec. 3 by a letter signed by Constable Curtis T. Harris.
Derrick Holman had his license suspended.
