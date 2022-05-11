Second arrest made in 2021 Upshur County power station copper wiring theft

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second man in connection with a copper theft that led to a fire at a power substation on Bluebird Road in Upshur County last September.

Christopher Richard Corbett has been charged with criminal mischief $30K to $150K. His bond was set at $100,000. Corbett also faces a second charge of tampering with an oil/gas rig with a $25,000 bond, as well as a blue warrant without bond for parole violation.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Corbett was arrested in Flagler County, Florida on March 31. He was extradited to Upshur County on May 4.

Christopher Dean Robertson of Gilmer also faced the same charge in that case. He plead guilty in April and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

