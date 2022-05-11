Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Second arrest made in 2021 Upshur County power station copper wiring theft

Christopher Richard Corbett
Christopher Richard Corbett(Upshur County Jail)
By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has charged a second man in connection with a copper theft that led to a fire at a power substation on Bluebird Road in Upshur County last September.

Christopher Richard Corbett has been charged with criminal mischief $30K to $150K. His bond was set at $100,000. Corbett also faces a second charge of tampering with an oil/gas rig with a $25,000 bond, as well as a blue warrant without bond for parole violation.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Corbett was arrested in Flagler County, Florida on March 31. He was extradited to Upshur County on May 4.

Christopher Dean Robertson of Gilmer also faced the same charge in that case. He plead guilty in April and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

