Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash

FM 16
FM 16((Source: KLTV))
By Erin Wides and Christian Terry
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of FM 16 in Smith County.

A volunteer firefighter from Winona VFD at the scene said FM 16 is closed in both directions between CR 373 and CR 370.

The firefighter said the roadway will be closed for at least the next hour as crews investigate the crash.

DPS sent an email before 5:30 p.m. stating someone has died in the two-vehicle fatal crash.

