Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Panola County Sheriff’s Office evacuating area around gas line explosion

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A gas pipeline explosion in Panola County has led to the evacuation of residents in the area of FM 1794 in the Rock Hill area.

Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields confirmed the explosion and said “everything seems to be looking good. It’s under control.”

Fields said they are going door-to-door in the area and evacuating people.

A Carthage church has opened its doors to those evacuated due to an area gas leak.

Pastor David Kennedy of the Rehobeth Methodist Church said they are taking people in at their family life center. The church is located at 126 CR 207, Carthage, 75633.

Sheriff Fields said traffic is being diverted at US 59/FM 124 to Beckville.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Time capsule unearthed in Jacksonville
Jacksonville unearths time capsule buried in 1972
WEBXTRA: Jacksonville unearths time capsule buried in 1972
WEBXTRA: Jacksonville unearths time capsule buried in 1972
WEBXTRA: Upshur County Electric Cooperative unveils new solar farm
WEBXTRA: Upshur County Electric Cooperative unveils new solar farm
Source: City of Tyler website
52 City of Tyler street to receive improvements