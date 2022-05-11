Panola County Sheriff’s Office evacuating area around gas line explosion

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A gas pipeline explosion in Panola County has led to the evacuation of residents in the area of FM 1794 in the Rock Hill area.

Panola County Sheriff Sarah Fields confirmed the explosion and said “everything seems to be looking good. It’s under control.”

Fields said they are going door-to-door in the area and evacuating people.

A Carthage church has opened its doors to those evacuated due to an area gas leak.

Pastor David Kennedy of the Rehobeth Methodist Church said they are taking people in at their family life center. The church is located at 126 CR 207, Carthage, 75633.

Sheriff Fields said traffic is being diverted at US 59/FM 124 to Beckville.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.