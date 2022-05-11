Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Once again, we’re starting out with clouds that will clear by afternoon.  Temperatures will warm from the 70s this morning into the lower 90s this afternoon with a light breeze out of the south and southeast.  Mostly sunny and hot again tomorrow, with lighter winds through the end of the week.  There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or two, mainly in eastern counties Friday afternoon and early evening.  Another slight chance for rain Saturday afternoon, then back to just hot and humid headed into next week.

