Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Midland Police investigating death of infant

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -According to MPD, their officers are currently investigating the death of an infant.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were dispatched to the Ranchland Apartments at 1212 E. Wadley Ave. in reference to a call about an unresponsive infant. The infant was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Helping Hands Helper Monkey
Missing capuchin monkey in Corrigan part of a smart breed, expert says
FM 16
Part of FM 16 closed in Smith County after fatal crash
First shot at Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court
Greta Van Susteren on East Texas Now
Political analyst Greta Van Susteren shares insights on economy issues, Roe v. Wade
Longview area gas leak.
Panola County gas leak